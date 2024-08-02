Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Traeger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

