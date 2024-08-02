Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

TRNS opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Transcat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

