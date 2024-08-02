TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $171.98 and last traded at $161.33, with a volume of 740111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.26.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $3,902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,342 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,015 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TransMedics Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.62 and a beta of 1.98.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

