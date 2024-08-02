Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.19 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.