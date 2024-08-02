Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics



Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

