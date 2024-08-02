Trevor Croker Sells 27,458 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65), for a total transaction of A$27,458.00 ($17,946.41).

Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$53.54 ($35.00), for a total transaction of A$1,470,211.15 ($960,922.32).

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

Aristocrat Leisure Increases Dividend

About Aristocrat Leisure

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Aristocrat Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.