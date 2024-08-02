Trevor Croker Sells 27,458 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$53.54 ($35.00), for a total value of A$1,470,211.15 ($960,922.32).
Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 26th, Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65), for a total value of A$27,458.00 ($17,946.41).
The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
