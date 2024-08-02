Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $149,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

