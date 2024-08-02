Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.79 and a 1-year high of C$5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.38.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.