TriMas Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.63 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

TriMas Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.29 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $157,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,181 shares of company stock worth $321,563. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.