TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Trading Down 4.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 93,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 213,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,181 shares of company stock valued at $321,563 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriMas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriMas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $989.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

