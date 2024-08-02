Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Position Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

