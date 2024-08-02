TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 587,427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 661,496 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Down 3.6 %

TBI opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TBI

TrueBlue Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.