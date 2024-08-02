Truist Financial Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $160.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

