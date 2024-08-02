Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

AMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of AMTX opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

