Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 6.4%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.90. 123,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 308,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
