Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,147 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 4,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,604.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

TPB stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

