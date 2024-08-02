Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) vs. WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head to Head Analysis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Twilio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $4.15 billion 2.32 -$1.02 billion ($4.01) -14.04 WM Technology $187.99 million 0.81 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -17.37% -0.89% -0.75% WM Technology -3.32% -12.58% -8.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Twilio and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.3% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Twilio has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twilio and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 2 11 9 0 2.32 WM Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $69.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than WM Technology.

Summary

Twilio beats WM Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.