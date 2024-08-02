U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $15.49 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.