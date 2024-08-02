Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBSFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

