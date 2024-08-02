UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.
UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.