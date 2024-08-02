UBS Group Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $185.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.68, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

