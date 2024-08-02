UBS Group Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $136.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,551,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after acquiring an additional 569,824 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

