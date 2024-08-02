UBS Group Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $360.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $350.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

