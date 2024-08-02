UBS Group Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $72.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

PayPal stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

