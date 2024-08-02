UBS Group Trims Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Target Price to $27.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Informatica has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Informatica during the first quarter valued at $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Informatica by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Informatica by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after buying an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

