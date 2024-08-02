Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Udemy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 10.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.52 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

