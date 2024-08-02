Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Udemy traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 542067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,486 shares of company stock worth $740,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

See Also

