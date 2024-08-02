UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Earn Q2 2026 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

