UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $125.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

