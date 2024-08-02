UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 73904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W cut UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,793,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,194,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,229,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $586,000.

UL Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

