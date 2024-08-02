Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.33. Umicore shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 330,907 shares changing hands.

Umicore Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

