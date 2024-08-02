Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) President Elizabeth F. Whited Sells 3,552 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.29 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

