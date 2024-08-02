United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
UG opened at $10.99 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.80.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
