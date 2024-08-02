United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UG opened at $10.99 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.80.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

