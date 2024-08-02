United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.59.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.69%.
Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.