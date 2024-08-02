United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance
USLM opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $484.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $87.13.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
