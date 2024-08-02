United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $343.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,644 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,857. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

