United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $337.54, but opened at $313.00. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $318.45, with a volume of 93,651 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $1,214,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $1,214,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,644 shares of company stock worth $29,697,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.24 and its 200 day moving average is $260.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.