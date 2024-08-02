Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

