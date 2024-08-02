Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UE opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,210.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 249,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.