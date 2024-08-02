Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:UE opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.54.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
