Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.00. Urban One shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 25,380 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

