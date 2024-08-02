USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

USAC stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

