V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.