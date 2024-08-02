Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) Director Albert Friedberg acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 762,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Albert Friedberg bought 957 shares of Vaccinex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,737.15.

VCNX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

