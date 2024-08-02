Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Theodor Werner Freye Sells 1,600 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $292.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

