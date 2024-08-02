VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.61

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $23.99. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 5,336 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,335,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.