Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,582,941 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.74% of Banc of California worth $161,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.