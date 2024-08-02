Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 279,676 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.99% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $189,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $21,404,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 201,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

