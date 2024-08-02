Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 656,646 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of QuantumScape worth $191,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mccarthy Michael 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mccarthy Michael 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

