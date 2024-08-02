Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.02% of Apogee Enterprises worth $183,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

